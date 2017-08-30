Cameroon’s status as African champion does not threaten Rohr

Gernot Rohr, Nigeria’s Super Eagle coach said he is not bothered by the fact that the Nigerian team come up against champions of Africa, Cameroon in a World Cup Qualifying game Friday.

Rohr told the media, after the first training session, Tuesday in Uyo, venue for the game, that he respects Cameroon who are champions of Africa but he also has a good Super Eagles team.

“They are champions of Africa. They were at the Confederations Cup and we know it was not so easy for them.

“They have a good team and we also have a good team,” Rohr enthused.

Looking back at the last game against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, the gaffer said the difference between then and now is that the Eagles have a more experienced side.

“Now we have experience. Our last game was a very young team but now we have our captain back and our best striker and also some defenders.

“So we believe that we also have a good team that can beat them. The last game is finished. Let’s focus on the next one,” said Rohr.

The team had a full training session on Tuesday as eight players arrived on time to join the session following sixteen who arrived in Uyo on Monday.

The coach described it as a training session that will give him selection headaches as the players are ready to go.

“It was a good training session. Everybody was around. There were no injuries so it would be difficult to choose the eleven starting players because everybody wants to play.

“It is a good thing for us and tomorrow (Wednesday) we continue. Tomorrow will be a closed training session and I ask you to understand because we must have our own training and prepare our team.

“I will have in my mind the team that will start against Cameroon.”

The physical presence of the Cameroonians has always been a talking point whenever they play against the Super Eagles and this time is not different.

According to Rohr, the Eagles also have players who are very strong physically.

“We missed lots of experience the last time but now some people are back to the team.

“It will be a very interesting game, a physical game because Cameroon is strong , physically.

“We also have our strong players coming. Every one is focused on this game,” Rohr assured.

Nigeria top the qualifying group with 6 points from 2 games while Cameroon in 2nd place have 2 points.

A win for Nigeria on Friday could see them open a five point lead at the top with three games left to play.