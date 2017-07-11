CAF Champions League quarter-finalists emerge

The quarterfinal ties for the CAF Champions League (CCL) have been confirmed following the completion of the group phase of the competition. Libyan contenders Al Ahli Tripoli who put Zamalek (the 2016 runners-up) out of the competition will battle Group A winners Etoile du Sahel.

Group B winners USM Alger are paired with Mozambican side Ferroviario Beira, who in all likelihood wouldn’t have qualified were it not for the suspension of Sudanese sides Al Merrikh and Al Hilal in Group A. The Champions League’s most successful side, Al Ahly of Egypt, will have their credentials put to the sternest test by Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis, while title holders Mamelodi Sundowns will have to improve their form if they are to overcome Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

Like this: Like Loading...