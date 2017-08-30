Buhari Promises D’Tigress N1m Each

President Buhari promised the victorious players N1 million while each official of the team will get N500,000.

Cool Money is set to fall on players and officials of the D’Tigress, the Nigerian women basketball team.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday hosted the team at Aso Rock following their heroics at the Afrobasket 2017 where they emerged African champions, the first time in 12 years.

The President promised the victorious players N1 million while each official of the team will get N500,000.

D’Tigress took Africa by storm at the recently concluded Afrobasket 2017 in Bamako, Mali as they beat all the opposition that came their way.

In last Sunday’s final, the Nigerian Ladies overpowered Senegal 65-48 to seal a third African title for the country.

Having been rewarded fairly enough for their efforts in Mali, many will expect D’Tigress to step up their game as they compete next year in Spain in the World Championship.