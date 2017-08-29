Buhari congratulates victorious D’Tigress

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, congratulated the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, on winning the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali.

The victory also qualifies the team for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

D’Tigress defeated their Senegalese counterpart in the final of the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament on Sunday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, joins other sports-loving Nigerians in saluting the heroic performance at the tournament.

The President commends the players for displaying uncommon strength, confidence, skill and dexterity in their victory over the defending champions.

President Buhari urged members of the team and their handlers to remain focused and dedicated even as they prepare for greater glory to Nigeria at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup.

The President assured the team, its managers and the Nigeria Basketball Federation of his support and that of the Federal Government to ensure that they excel against other top competitors in Spain.