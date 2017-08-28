BREAKING: Dembele Completes Barcelona Move

Barcelona have completed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for an initial £96.8m fee, potentially rising to £135.5m.

The French international arrived in Spain on Sunday and had his medical on Monday which he expectedly passed.

Speaking after signing his contract papers the Nou Camp on Monday, Dembele said he is very happy with the new chapter in his career.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here. It has always been my dream to be at Barcelona and now I’m here I’m very happy to have achieved my dream.

“It is the best club in the world with the best players in the world.”

Dembele is now the second most expensive player in the world after Neymar he will hope he can hit the ground running as he looks to perfectly fill the vacuum created with the sensational exit of the Brazilian from Barcelona.