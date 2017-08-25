Brazil legend, Roberto Carlos sentenced to 3month in jail over child support debt

Brazilian legend, Roberto Carlos, has been sentenced to three months in jail in Brazil for delays in paying more than £15,000 in child support.

The former Real Madrid star owes the money to former partner Barbara Thurler, who he has two kids with, and as a result, he was given a jail sentence by the Rio de Janeiro courts.

According to Brazilian media, the World Cup winner and father of nine children claimed financial problems to justify the delay of payment to his ex and had wanted to pay the money in installments.

Judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal by the 44-year-old to pay the sum in instalments. But the Samba legend’s lawyer Fernando Pittner said the matter would be resolved without Carlos serving time.

Roberto Carlos who recently welcomed his ninth child with current wife Mariana Lucon, is Real Madrid’s ambassador in Asia and Oceania.