Boxing legend and Floyd Mayweather’s trainer, Rafael Garcia dies at 88

Rafael Garcia, a long-time trainer, cut man and hand wrapper who became one of boxing’s most beloved figures has died at the age of 88.

Garcia, best known for working with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for nearly two decades as a cut man and hand wrapper died on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Garcia, a native of Mexico, spent seven decades in the sport and worked with countless superstars. He was known for his big grin and selfless, caring nature. Among the other greats that Garcia worked with over the years were Roberto Duran, Alexis Arguello, Wilfredo Gomez and, of course, Mayweather.

Garcia was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August. Mourning his demise on social media, Mayweather wrote, ‘RIP Grand dad. I will always love you’.

