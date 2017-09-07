Benin City Ready To Host World Cup Qualifier

The U20 World Cup qualifier is now scheduled for September 16 against Tanzania. Nigeria is quite eager to return to the global stage.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the ancient city of Benin, Edo State is already wearing a new look as it gets set to host the Super Falconets World Cup qualifier.

The Edo State government in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has offered to bring international football to the ancient city.

Reports suggest Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has already sent word across to the NFF to assure that the state government is ready to rejuvenate sports in the state and women’s football is one of such avenues.

The U20 World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for September 16 against Tanzania and Women’s League Chairperson, Aisha Falode, said she is excited about the development.

Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, told the media that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City is already wearing a new look as the FA and indeed Governor Obaseki are expecting the national U20 in the city by Monday.

“All logistics are in place and I can assure you that working with the Women’s League and the NFF the Governor has already declared an “Operation Crush Tanzania in Benin City”. he said.

Falode said she is delighted at the support that women’s football has received from the Edo State government and promised not to relent in her determination to re-position the women’s game.