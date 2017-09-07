Benin city bid to host Nigeria, Tanzania’s world cup qualifier

Edo State government has declared intentions to host the Nigeria’s first leg, first round Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania in Benin city, the state’s capital.

Frank Ilaboya, Chairman, Edo Football Association said an official bid has been submitted in regards to hosting the clash between the Falconets and their east African counterpart on September 16.

This was part of governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts to develop sports in the state, and also support the growth of women’s football in the country, he stated, adding that the host venue, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is already scheduled to stage the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four championship from October 9-14.

In his words, “Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has already sent words across to the NFF to assure that the state government is ready to rejuvenate sports in the state and women’s football is one of the avenues,” he told media.

“Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City is already wearing a new look as the FA and indeed Governor Obaseki is expecting the national U20 women in the city by Monday.

“All logistics are in place and I can assure you that working with the Nigeria Women’s Football League, the NFF and the governor has already declared an “Operation Crush Tanzania in Benin City”.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation is expected to confirm the bid and announce the venue for the clash – coming up next week Saturday, with the pitch of the National Stadium, Abuja currently undergoing repairs.