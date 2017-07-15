Bashiru tips MFM for NPFL crown

Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC centre back, Monsuru Bashiru has said outright that his side will emerge champions at the end of the on-going top-flight.

The Olukoya Boys are hosts of Wikki Tourists in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 29 clash at their fortress, Agege Township Stadium.

Bashiru said his side envisage a difficult match against the Bauchi Elephants that is why the Lagos landlords are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the clash. The Lagos side are second on the 20-team top-flight log on 46 points five behind league leaders, Plateau United.