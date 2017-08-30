Barcelona to unveil Coutinho on Friday as Liverpool accepts €160m fee

Liverpool star player, Philippe Coutinho, will be unveilled on Friday by Barcelona as The Reds have accepted a €160m fee for the Brazilian International, According to Yahoo Sport.

Coutinho has been told on international duty that Reds owners, Fenway Sports Group have finally accepted his request to leave.

The Reds have asked the Nou Camp bosses to delay the completion of the deal, in order for them to find a replacement, with Thomas Lemar or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the favourites.

Barcelona are desperate to fill the void left by Neymar after he moved to PSG on a world recording breaking deal this summer, but have had a difficult time convincing clubs to release their targets.

Barca, however, signed Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund, making him the second most expensive player in history.