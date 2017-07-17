Angola closer to CHAN qualification

Angola have taken another step towards qualifying for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after they defeated hosts Mauritius 1-0 on Sunday.

The Southern Zone second round, first leg qualifier at Stade Anjalay in Belle Vue Maurel saw the Palancas Negras claim the narrow victory thanks to an first-half goal from Ricardo Job.

The second leg match will be held at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda next weekend, with Angola heavily favoured to advance.

The aggregate winners will face either Madagascar or Mozambique in the final phase of qualification.