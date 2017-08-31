AfroBasket: Hard work, determination gave D’Tigress victory—Aisha

Captain of the victorious D’Tigress team to the just concluded women AfroBasket championship in Bamako, Mali, Aisha Mohammed has attributed their victory in the competition to hard work and determination.

She told our correspondent shortly after the team landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Monday night aboard Air Cote d’Ivoire that the team worked very hard which enabled them win all their eight matches even as she commended the technical crew led by Coach Sam Vincent, for doing a wonderful job and the NBBF for motivating the team throughout the duration of the championship.

Aisha who described their quarter- final game against host nation Mali as the toughest noted that they are ready to put up a good performance at the FIBA World Cup slated for next year in Spain.

Meanwhile, President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida says that the board will continue to improve on the dunk and slam game in the country noting that their main priority now is to ensure that D’ Tigers successfully defend their trophy in Tunisia next month and ensure that both teams put up a good performance at the World Cup.