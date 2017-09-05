African teams’ hopes for World Cup

After Nigeria moved to the brink of qualification for the World Cup with that draw against Cameroon last night, several more teams will be hoping to take a giant stride towards the finals today.

No African side can confirm a place at Russia 2018 tonight, but if Tunisia beat Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa later in Group A then they would have a six point lead with only two games remaining. A DR Congo victory, however, would bring them level with their rivals in the standings.

Uganda’s achievement in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year – the first time they had done that in 39 years – would be eclipsed ten-fold if they were to make it to Russia. There is a long way to go, but if they were to take even a point from their match against Egypt tonight, they would be clear at the top of Group E. That will be a huge challenge, not least because the Egyptian authorities have lifted the restriction on fans attending the match – meaning more than 60,000 home fans can be expected in Alexandria.

Realistically, Ghana need to win in Congo in the same group to retain any chance of making it.

Burkina Faso have a lead of a point in Group D at the moment and are hosting Senegal, who are in second place, so a win would take the Stallions further clear. But they will be keeping an eye on South Africa’s match with Cape Verde, because Bafana Bafana are also only a point behind the leaders, so they are right in contention.

In Group C, Mali seem out of it – and Morocco will be determined to get a good result against them in Bamako, because they will expect group leaders Ivory Coast to beat Gabon at home and thus go to 10 points from four games.

With only two rounds of matches remaining in African qualifying after today’s action, the picture will be a lot clearer by the time the last match of the day – Algeria against Zambia in Group A – comes to a close.