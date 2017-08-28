African Champions, D’Tigress To Arrive Lagos On Monday

The Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress went, saw and conquered in Bamako, Mali.

The team will be without Coach Sam Vincent, Mfon Udoka, star player Evelyn Akhator and Nyingifa Atonye who have all left from Bamako to their various bases

They emerged as deserved champions on Sunday at the 2017 Afrobasket championship for Ladies.

As stated by officials, the victorious D’Tigress team who beat Senegal to win a third African title will arrive the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Monday at 21:30hours.

The contingent will arrive Lagos aboard Air Cote d’Ivoire after departing Bamako at 14.00 hours local time.

The team will be without Coach Sam Vincent, Mfon Udoka, Evelyn Akhator and Nyingifa Atonye who have all left from Bamako to their various bases due to club and personal engagements.

Akhator who was selected as one of the competition’s best five left for Chicago to play for her club, Dallas Wings in a WNBA game while Nyingifa will join her club in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

After the heroics on the continent, D’Tigress will be hoping to build on the tempo at next year’s World Championship in Spain.

All hail the champions! At least someone should tell Baba they deserve more than handshakes.