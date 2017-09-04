Over 400 grassroots athletes storm Ilorin today

Over four hundred up-coming ‎athletes from the sixteen Local Government Areas will converge on Ilorin from today for the first All Kwara State Inter-Local Government Primary Schools Open Athletics competition.

Participants in the two-day programme will feature in seven events including 100m, 200m, 400m, mixed relay, medley, sack race and egg race.

The Chairman of the Kwara State ‎Athletics Association, Alhaji Tunde Abdulkareem said the programme was conceived in line with the policy of the State government to bring back the lost glory of Sports in the State in particularly and the Nation in general.

Abdulkareem explained that all arrangement had been concluded to ensure a hitch-free competition aimed at discovering budding talents from the grassroots.

The Competition will hold inside the main bowl of the State ‎Stadium, Ilorin starting at nine o clock in the morning each day.

Important personalities will grace the occasion.