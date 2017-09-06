25 coaches commence NOC course in Lagos

A total of 25 coaches drawn from across the country are participating in the ongoing International Olympic Committee ‘one star’ coaching course in conjunction with the Nigeria Olympic Committee which started in Lagos on Tuesday.

Holding from September 5 – 10, 2017, at the Brai Ayenote Boxing Gym within the National Stadium Complex, Surulere Lagos, the weeklong course is being conducted by Mr. Ofori Asare, an IOC/AIBAcertified International Boxing Instructor from Ghana while Mr. Fadele Samuel of the Nigeria Olympic Committee is the Co-ordinator according to the Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, Otusegun Bode Ademisoro.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Hon. Tunde Popoola said the course is indeed timely as it will help more Nigerian Coaches to get AIBA Star Badges.

“At least from this one star, they will now be aspiring to get more AIBA Coaching Stars in their chosen career,” Popoola said.

Made up of 22 men and 3 women, the participants include Osho Mustapha A. Onoko Blessing, Aweda Kehinde G, Wahab Jeremiah, Okorodudu Jeremiah, Markothuke, Ekpo Mary Obo, Benjamin Daniel, George George M, Adedeji Adedayo, Amadi Idenyi David, Osoria Lawrence, Mohammed Umar, Ude Blaise O. and Osifo Moses Ekeoba.

Others are Njiribeako Ikechukwu V., Foyinbo Abdullahi, Asuquo Effiong, Tonye Agedah, Adeoti Monsunmola, Sobaloju Waidi, Daniel Adekunle F. and Epia Eloho

Hoopers blast Kida, decry