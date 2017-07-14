$20,000 up for grabs at Lagos Badminton classics

A total of $20,000 will be up for grabs at the 3rd edition of Lagos International Badminton Classics slated for July26-29 at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Disclosing this to the media during an interactive session, Chairman of Lagos State Badminton Association, Francis Orbih noted that the prize money which was an improvement from the $ 15,000 at stake in the last edition, was in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, during the finals of the 2015 edition that the prize money will be increased to make the event the biggest classics in Africa.

According to him, winners in the men and female categories will go home with $ 2,200 while the runners-up will be $1,175 richer. He also announced that semi- finalists will receive $ 650 while quarter- finalists will get $ 225 each.

Orbih who was recently elected as the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, stated that eleven countries namely: Nigeria, India, Egypt, Israel, Uganda, Cameroon, Italy, Ghana, Benin Republic and Portugal have indicated interest to participate in the classics, while the highest ranked player will be the defending champion, Sail Praneeth of India who is currently ranked 48 in the world.

“I want to confirm to you that eleven countries will participate in this year’s edition with the defending champion Sai Praneeth of India as the highest ranked player.

“We also have Abeed Temitope Bello ranked 512 in the world as the highest ranked Nigerian player while Grace Gabriel ranked 209 in the world will be the highest ranked Nigerian female player,” he stated.

In his remarks, Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Sports/Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu while commending the association for successes recorded in developing the game in the state, noted that the classics apart from helping Nigerian players improve in their world rankings will also be used to showcase the state to the world.