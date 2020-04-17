It’s a truth universally acknowledged that living together impacts your s3x. There are a lot of factors that can lead to boredom and turn off. Thankfully that doesn’t have to be the case.

With a little intention and some fun but practical actions, you can create a more pleasure-filled s3x life and relationship.

Here are 8 ideas to spice up your s3x life when you live together.

KNOW YOURSELF BETTER

Discovering your patterns, habits, and tendencies isn’t always the most fun process; however, deeper knowledge of yourself allows you to not only work towards accepting yourself but also show up with more compassion and love in your relationship.

KNOW WHAT TURNS YOU ON

There are two approaches to the role that intimacy—closeness, connection—plays in a s3x life.

One theory says that intimacy is the enemy of s3xual desire. That you need adventure, mystery, and distance to get turned on.The other theory says that intimacy is the key to desire. That you need to turn towards each other, deepening and getting closer.Which is right? Neither. And Both. What it really comes down to is the context that turns you on. Find out what turns both of you on andwork at it.

SHARE FANTASIES TOGETHER

Some fun ways to do this are through dirty talk and role play. Both can be easier, s3xier, and less silly than you think.

TALK ABOUT IT REGULARLY

Having a regular “State of Our Union” (SOTU) chat helps you to address issues as they arise instead of letting resentment build up. Having these chats regularly reduces the pressure to talk about s3x—it just becomes part of what you do.

TRY A YES/NO/MAYBE LIST

Yes/No/Maybe lists include a variety of s3xy fun things you can try in the bedroom. Have you and your beau(s) fill one out and then sit down—ideally during your SOTU chat!—and go page by page together. Choose one thing to try, ideally something you’ve both marked as a “yes.”

KEEP S3X ON YOUR BRAIN

Your brain determines what’s important through a mix of primal signals and conscious decisions. By keeping s3x on your mind, you let your brain know that this is a priority. Doing so makes it easier to transition from work/parent/doing mode to s3xy times.

GIVE SENSATE FOCUS A SHOT

If you find your brain wandering during s3x, tune into your senses instead. Look for five things you feel, four things you see, three things you hear, two things you smell, and one thing you taste.

REMEMBER: YOUR S3X LIFE IS JUST ANOTHER PART OF YOUR LIFE

Treat it with the same level of importance as you do your work, friendship, hobbies, health, etc. That is, your relationship is bigger than just s3x, but it’s also super important—just as your career doesn’t define you, but you likely spend a lot of time and energy thinking about it. Your pleasure is worth devoting time, energy, and money to. (SEF/Scooper