Spice up your look with baseball cap

Baseball cap became popular during the early 1940s. Latex rubber became the stiffening material inside the hat and the modern baseball cap was born.

Baseball caps are made of many types of material and shaped in various styles for different purposes. This is a type of soft cap with a rounded crown and a stiff peak projecting in front.

The front of the cap typically contains designs or logos of sports teams (namely baseball teams, or names of relevant companies, when used as a commercial marketing technique). Some people go to the extent of customizing their name in the front of the cap and sometimes at the back.

The back of the cap may be “fitted” to the wearer’s head size or it may have a plastic, Velcro, or elastic adjuster so that it can be quickly adjusted to fit different wearers.



The baseball cap is a part of the traditional baseball uniform worn by players, with the brim pointing forward to shield the eyes from the sun. The cap is often seen in everyday casual wear. It has become what everybody wears.

Mutiat Alli