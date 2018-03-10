Speed up pace of work, Okowa charges contractors

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday inspected multiple storm drainage projects and charged contractors to speed up the pace of work.

According to the Governor, “the contractors must fully mobilize to site, they must get to appreciable level before the rain commences in full.”

The Governor frowned at the pace of work at the drainage site by St. Mary Vianney Catholic Church designed to empty flood water from Marian Babangida Way, DBS road, and adjoining areas.

“The pace of work here is very slow, if the rains come earlier than expected, the drainage will collapse, in some areas, the soil is softer than others, the contractors must mobilize fully to site and increase the pace of work,” the Governor said.

Governor Okowa disclosed that when completed, issues of flood in the state capital will be a thing of the past, observing that the contractor handling the storm drain that will take water out of DLA and Jesus Saves Road was doing a good job.

He urged motorists and commuters who are using alternative road to the Nnebisi road which was cut off as a result of the construction work to be patient as the contractor had shown commitment to open up the road within two weeks as envisaged.

Governor Okowa accompanied by some members of the Delta State Executive Council, members of House of Assembly also, inspected the drainage that will empty water from Okpanam and the level of work done on Okpanam/Asaba road project.