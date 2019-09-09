Apple Incorporation, producers of the the iphone smartphones and other telecommunication devices, is set to launch the long awaited iphone 11 and other launch upgrades in September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California.

Apple Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook will preside the launching of the three new models of its cash-cow iPhones of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The company is also set to launch upgrades to its Apple Watch series, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade service.

The new iphone 11 series will come with advanced upgrades in cameras, faster chips, the next version of the operating system (that is iOS 13) and perhaps new colors including dark green,space grey, gold, silver and blue.

It is predicted that the flagship iPhone 11 is likely to cost just as much as the iPhone XS, and estimated to sell with a starting price around $1,000.

The new iPhone is said to have a 5.8-inch display, like the iPhone XS but with smaller sides, meaning the screen should fill even more of the front of the phone.

Cameras with new capabilities that include a new camera module at the back, to have 3 cameras in a squarish area and a new dual-lens setup with wide and telephoto lenses.

TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, reports that one of the lenses may be almost invisible and that the selfie camera’s quality will be increased from 7MP to 12MP, backed up by powerful Apple image rendering software that’ll have a new AI-powered feature for auto-correcting photos live editing of video and much more.

It also has reverse wireless charging capability, in which Apple is expected to bring Samsung like ‘bilateral charging’ feature that will let you use your iPhone’s battery to share some power with other iPhones or the new AirPods with the wireless charging case.

Apple will also apply some features of Samsung Galaxy Note series smartphones, expected to introduce Apple Pencil for creative professionals, and can be used for precision drawing, writing, drafting, annotating and editing photos.

The life span of the new iphone 11 will last longer because, the new series is expected to come with shatter-resistant glass, making it able to withstand several drops and able to last longer underwater, up from 30 minutes.

However, Apple’s iPhone lineup is tipped to introduce a new design language together with the 5G support for all its iPhone models in 2020.