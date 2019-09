President Muhammadu Buhari is presently having a closed door meeting with a special envoy from China at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The special envoy which was sent by the President of the People’s Republic of China of the Xi Jinping of the are meeting is His Excellency Yang Jiechi.

Yang Jiechi was earlier welcomed at the Forecourt of the State House by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama,.