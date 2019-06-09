Speakership: Why I won’t step down for Gbajabiamila – APC lawmaker

John Dyegh, a member of the House of Representatives contesting for the office of Speaker of the 9th Assembly, says he is still in the race.

Dyegh representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said he had no reason to step down for anyone.

“I am still strongly in the race; I do not have any reason to step down for anybody and by the grace of God, I am taking it to the end.

“I am not making a show of it; it is not about parading numbers.

“For me, it is like evangelism, one-on-one engagement with colleagues and what members decide at the end of the day on the floor is what will be.’’ the APC lawmaker said.

Mr Dyegh said paramount in his agenda, if elected as speaker, was making the financing and expenditure of the House public.