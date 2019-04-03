Speakership: S/East APC publicity secretaries push for Onyejeocha

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Patrick Okohue

Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South East has met in Enugu and demanded that the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives be zoned to the South East.

To this regard, they have endorsed and are supporting Hon. Mrs. Nkeiru Onyejeocha who is representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State for the position.

They also posited that her occupation of the seat would not only balance the regional equation, but would also take care of gender equation in the scheme of things.

Present at the meeting included Bennett Godson of APC Abia State, Kate Offor of APC Enugu State, Nwoba China of APC Ebonyi State and Okelo Madukife of APC Anambra State who coordinated the conference.

According to them, “The South East need to come into the equation of the six top most positions in the country.

We have now many APC House of Representatives members unlike in 2015 when there was no qualified candidate from the zone due to party affiliation.

“It is our considered view that we are endorsing and supporting Hon. Mrs. Nkeiru Onyejeocha for the position.”

They listed her being a lawyer, one time local government chairman, a former commissioner and being the chairman of House Committee on Aviation for 12 years as some of the credentials that qualified her for the position.

“In all the positions she has held, she exhibited a high level of competence and with that, she will bring forth her experience and motherly disposition to bear,” they pointed out.

They stressed the fact that as a woman, she would be seen as a representative of the womenfolk, adding “It is high time women be given the opportunity. Train a woman, you have trained a nation.”

It will be recalled that the Publicity Secretaries of the APC in the South East had last week called on Hon Femi Gbajiabiamila, one of the favoured aspirants for the House of Representatives speakership to drop his ambition for a South East candidate in the spirit of equity and fairness.