Speakership: I won’t step down for Gbajabiamila, APC Rep vows

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Says he’ll fight imposition with his last blood

…Dogara denies interest in retaining office

Henry Omunu, Abuja

A House of Representatives aspirant for the position of speaker, Rep. Olajide Olatubosun, has vowed to resist the imposition of an anointed candidate by the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that he would rather test his popularity on the floor of the House, rather than step down for front-runner, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been endorsed by the party.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Rep. Olatubosun insisted that he would fight against the imposition of any aspirant for the post of speaker and that he would fight against such an attempt with the last drop of his blood because he is qualified to seek the office since the party zoned the position to the South West.

He explained that he was taking such a hard stance because of his belief that the elected members of the 9th House of Representatives possess the intellect, maturity and experience to elect one member as their leader without interference from outsiders.

According to him, Section 50 (1b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended stipulates that House members shall elect from among themselves any member with legislative experience to become speaker.

He asserted that the APC’s purported endorsement of Rep. Gbajabiamila as speaker was not only illegal, but undemocratic, adding that “I’m a party man only to the extent that the decisions of the party conform with the constitution.”

Rep. Olatubosun stated that the doctrine of separation of power maintains that there are three arms of government with separate functions and responsibilities and as such the different arms of government should cooperate with one another without compromising the principle of checks and balances.

The House of Representatives member from Oyo State said that “the executive is not superior to the legislature, no. Unfortunately, because of our long years of military rule, the legislative arm has been bastardised so much.

The legislature, which is the National Assembly in our case, came into continuous flow since 1999; this institution is faced with existential threat.

“Many people in government do not think we should exist anyway; so it is in our best interest and for future generation for us to allow people to decide who leads us”.

The lawmaker added that he has friends from across the political divide and that he enjoys massive support from fellow House members devoid of inducement.

While describing the National Assembly as the backbone of democracy, he said that the institution needs to run with a new approach, assuring that if elected as speaker, he would be a servant speaker and shall serve members, support staff, the media and all other stakeholders, including prioritising the budgetary process to make it more inclusive as the present system is not good enough.

Commenting on the state of insecurity in the country, he said if elected speaker, he would ensure that the Security Trust Fund Bill is passed into law to provide better funding for security agencies that would be commensurate with their sacrifices to protect the lives and property of citizens.

On the issue of state police, Rep. Olatubosun added that he would give adequate consideration to the concept been implemented as the existence of state police in other countries has contributed a lot to ensuring the security of lives and properties.

Furthermore, he said attention would be paid to issues of respecting the fundamental human rights of all citizens, particularly those of women, children, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the poorest of the poor.

Meanwhile, in a related development, House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has dismissed reports that he is aspiring to retain his position as speaker in the 9th Assembly.

Some online and mainstream media had over the weekend alluded to Dogara’s interest in remaining as speaker by contesting for the position when the House is inaugurated on June 11.

But, in a statement on Sunday, Turaki Hassan, Dogara’s media aide, described such reports as “fake news” being circulated by mischief makers.

Hassan said his principal would not be interested in playing a hide and seek game, adding that “our attention has been drawn to stories published in some national dailies to the effect that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has joined the race for the speakership of the 9th Assembly.

“We wish to distance the speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

“The speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games. When he contested in 2015, he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that was the case.

“We have official channels of communication and we have not issued any statement to that effect. We urge members of the public to totally disregard the fake news being published about the speaker.”