Speakership: CUPP seek Gbajabiamila’s disqualification

By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Political parties under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have filed a legal action before Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja seeking the disqualification of Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila from contesting the post of speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila who represents Sululere 1 Federal constituency Lagos and Leader of the House of Representatives is one of the contenders for the office of Speaker of the 9th assembly haven been elected/ returned on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) that has the majority in the House.The CUPP announced this on Tuesday through one of its members, the Action Peoples Party (APP).



It stated that it had secured the nod of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Court, to commence criminal proceeding against the lawmaker for alleged offence of perjury and giving false information under oath.Addressing a world press conference in Abuja, the Spokesman of the CUPP and APP National Chairman, Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the lawmaker was allegedly indicted and sentenced to 36 months by the Supreme Court in the State of Georgia and shouldn’t be made Speaker.

He said if Gbajabiamila was imposed, the opposition parties in the CUPP would strongly consider pulling their support from the anti-corruption war as it would have been certified a hoax.“We announce to you today that a court in the FCT has issued criminal summons against Femi Gbajabiamila to appear in person on 10th June, 2019.

“The court also granted an ex parte application to serve him by substituted means through the Clerk of the National Assembly and by this, Femi Gbajabiamila has been successfully served with the summons in accordance with the Order of the Court.“With all the documents shown, the stage is now set for the arraignment of Femi Gbajabiamila and if he fails to appear in person on Monday, we shall be left with no options but to apply for an arrest warrant to be issued against him same Monday.

“The criminal case is instituted because in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and most recently in 2018, preparatory to the 2019 election, Femi Gbajabiamila in an answer to questions contained in the INEC Form CF001, filed with the INEC gave false evidence and information on oath to the commission when he denied and claimed that he had never been indicted by a tribunal, court or administrative panel of fraud or dishonesty.

“This is typical of the man, Gbajabiamila. He denied the obvious. Yet it is the finding of the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia which in a unanimous decision found Femi Gbajabiamila guilty and sentenced him to 36 months disbarment as against the punishment of life time disbarment because Femi Gbajabiamila pleaded guilty and repaid the money to his client.

“This repayment was done three years after he ran away with the money.This action is to serve as deterrent to all public office holders that there will always be a judgement day and that no matter how highly placed they may be, there are courageous men and women who will stand as guards and apostles of constitutional governance.

“This is a man President Buhari-led APC wants to emerge as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.Is President Buhari now saying that the admission of guilt of involvement in the shameful act of wilful dishonesty and acceptance of lesser punishment because he has repaid the money has wiped the record of the evil deed? President Buhari-led APC has a lot of questions to answer to Nigerians why this man is his choice,” the parties said.

