Speaker Dogara mourns Dr. Bala Takaya

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has joined other Nigerians to mourn late academic, politician and one of intellectuals from northern Nigeria, Dr. Bala Takaya.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the speaker said the one-time governorship candidate in Adamawa State was a true advocate of equal rights for all Nigerians.

Hon Dogara said Dr. Bala Takaya was an embodiment of courage, whose voice was often heard speaking of issues that are considered to be ‘off limits’ and calling on leaders to rise up to their responsibilities by leading Nigeria to a path of prosperity.

The Speaker also described him as a brave and bold man, who rose at every available occasion against oppression of the less privileged and the down trodden in the society.

“As we mourn his sad demise, I urge all of us to remember to put his family in prayers, that God will comfort them and fill the void that he left behind.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Adamawa State, his friends and associates and pray his soul rests in peace”.