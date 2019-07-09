Our reporter

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye have been challenged to lendend his voice to the cries by Nigerians oveover the sorry security situation and the wwanton killing of hundreds of citizens across Nigeria, on daily basis.

TThe call was made Monday by members of the Creative Group Industry who staged a peaceful protest to the Redemption Camp, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

The protesters demanded that Adeboye should speak up on some developments affecting the masses in the country.

Led by well known musicians, actors, actresses and many other professionals, the protesters who marched round the RCCG camp chanted songs while displaying bplacards that condemned the cleric’s silence in the face of injustice.

Showbusiness mogul and activist Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy, Michael Parish, Idris Abdulkareem, Baba Fryo and many others artists participated in the protest.

Among others, their placards had inscriptions such as; “Adeboye, speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves”, “Adeboye, would you have kept quiet if Leah was your biological daughter”, among others.

Chairman and Convener of the group, Felix Duke said the protest was to demand that the RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, intervene in addressing the insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.

“We are tired of the killings in Nigeria, the violence is too much .We want Pastor Adeboye, as a highly respected spiritual father globally, to lend his voice to the matter so that something can be done.

“Pastor Adeboye has his son as the Vice-President and he is well respected by President Buhari. So he needs to speak out, so that the presidency can take the matter seriously and address it as such,” he said.

On his part, Charly Boy expressed disappointment that notable Nigerians especially respected spiritual fathers were silent about the onslaught and killings within the country.

He expressed optimism that a word from Pastor Adeboye to President Buhari would send a notable signal and go a long way in restoring peace and order in the nation.

“With the number of followership Pastor Adeboye has, it will be totally wrong for him to be silent on the killings in the society .

“He needs to send a word to the Presidency, I am sure his word will go a long way to propel a change ,” he said.

Reacting, Joshua Obayemi, National Overseer, RCCG, lauded the initiative of the group to speak for the voiceless and promised to take their concern to the target audience.