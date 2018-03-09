Speak out in case of right abuse, NGO urges women, children

The Lagos State Government and a non- government organization, Life Abundantly Empowerment Initiative, has advised women and children to speak out anytime their right are being denied.

This was the focus of discourse at a symposium organised by the NGO at the University of Lagos, to further raise awareness on the right of children and women.

Speaking at the programme, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Oluranti Adebule pointed out that the state appreciates and recognizes the role of women and children in the society as such would not condone any act that is capable of bringing them down.

Represented by the Director General, Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, Adebule noted that their rights can be well guaranteed if they speak up in any case of abuse and violence.

She also urged women to take advantage of the current level of women emancipation initiative both globally and locally, stressing that they should get involved in governance and politics, seek political position and take advantage of different government policies aimed at stopping women trafficking and child abuse.

” Women and children are very important part of our society and no society can thrive without making enduring policies concerning them in its programme. The Lagos State government recognises it, and this explains why the welfare of women and children is one the critical policy focus of our administration.

“The government have been focused and proactive through deliberate policies and sustained efforts to ensure fairness, equality and full right of women and the girl child.

For instance, the Lagos State Public Service, Lagos State Judiciary, House of Assembly and the Executive Arm of government have experience fair and large women representation, in such capacities as Head of Public Service, Chief Justices, Members of the State House of Assembly and as Deputy Governor just to mention a few

” Our administration will continue to take actions and support all programmes, policies and initiatives meant to enhance gender parity, put an end to all forms of discrimination against women and ultimately guarantee the rights and privileges of women in Lagos State

Speaking on the theme of the programme, ‘Human Rights-Personal Privileges’, Founder of the NGO, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, said: “Human Rights is not just a fundamental right, when violated, it creates injustice, imbalance, violence, trafficking and other numerous social ills. We have to recognize human rights.

We have to recognize we are all equal and learn to live abundantly in peace and harmony. We must provide equal opportunities to be able to live to our fullest potentials, regardless of gender, religion, socio-economic status.”