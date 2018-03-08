Sparrows dynamic launches decarbonizing service for motorists

Nigerian car owners and motorists now have cause to smile as Sparrows Dynamic, facilitator of an innovative automobile care; Carbon Cleaning has launched the service in the country.

The Carbon Cleaning machine, which is manufactured and assembled in France with CE and FCC certification, is a unique hydrogen-powered decarbonizing machine with advanced technology developed over several years; and has remarkable cleaning capacity to flush out up to 75% of the carbon deposits that prevents automobile engines from running smoothly.

Speaking at the launch of the service at the RT Briscoe station in Lagos, Sope Babaniji, Country Director, Carbon Cleaning Nigeria, said that the innovation will help Nigerians get value for money on their cars and help them curb excessive and incessant spend on cars due to bad fuel and other issues that arise from carbon build up in engines.

“This service is an innovative idea that has been tried, trusted and tested across Europe and America; and we are happy to bring it to Nigerians.

“We want to help them to get the best value for their automobiles and prevent incessant spend due to accumulation of carbon in the engine which could arise from bad fuel or other technical issues.”

Babaniji also stressed the need for motorists to have their cars regularly decarbonized. According to him, the carbon cleaning machine removes carbon deposits from all engine types, restores engine performance and fuel consumption back to normal, prevents wear of expensive engine parts (EGR valve, DPF, spark plug, valves, injectors, etc.) and reduces exhaust fumes.

“It is important that motorists regularly decarbonize their engines to help extend its lifespan without the need to replace expensive parts.

“Everyday use of your vehicle leads to the gradual increase of carbon deposits throughout the engine and exhaust system which is a threat to vehicle performance. Our carbon cleaning service takes care of this and in just 30 minutes, your engine will run like new,” he said.

While noting the importance of the service to car owners, Babaniji revealed that motorists can drive into any partner service station where the device is used to have their cars checked.

He also informed that the carbon cleaning machine itself is available for purchase by automobile technicians, fleet managers and motor parts dealers seeking to improve their expertise.

Sparrows Dynamic is an automobile service company that provides innovative services to vehicle owners.

As part of its services, the company also specialises in mechanised car wash services and installations of wash tunnels with wash volumes of over 100 cars per hour.