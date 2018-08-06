Spare FG infrastructure, VON DG tells pro, anti Saraki senators

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has urged both pro and anti-Saraki senators to spare the infrastructure revolution of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okechukwu who is an ardent supporter of President Buhari, made the appeal on Sunday while speaking on the raging storm over the balance of power between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly.

The storm was ignited by the recent defection of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and about 13 other senators from the ruling APC to PDP, the main opposition party in the country.

Responding to questions from journalists in Enugu, the VON DG posited that whichever side has the majority, neither the APC nor the PDP’s interest is in any form, more paramount than that of our dear country, Nigeria.

According to Okechukwu, Buhari’s Road, Rail, Agriculture and Power (RRAP) projects are aimed at transforming Nigeria into an economic giant, thereby securing the future of generations yet unborn in the country. It will stop the killings in Nigeria and even of our youths in South Africa.