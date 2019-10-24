The remains of Spanish dictator, Francisco Franco are being moved from a vast mausoleum to a low-key grave, 44 years after his death.

Thursday’s long-awaited relocation fulfils a key pledge of the socialist government, which said Spain should not continue to glorify a fascist who ruled the country for nearly four decades.

Family members have arrived at the Valley of the Fallen, a basilica carved into a mountain about 50km (30 miles) from Madrid.

The remains will be moved by helicopter.

Only a few people are being allowed to witness the event, which is taking place under high security. They include the justice minister, an expert in forensics, a priest and 22 descendants of Francisco Franco. Media are excluded but more than 200 journalists are near the site.

As part of the ceremony, a crane will need to lift a concrete slab weighing 1,500kg that covers the coffin. In total, the exhumation and re-burial will cost about €63,000 (£54,000; $70,000), Spanish media report.

The remains of the dictator will be reburied at the Valley of the Fallen houses.

The government of PM Pedro Sánchez wants the site to become “a place of commemoration, remembrance and homage to the victims of the war”. It sees the presence of Franco’s remains there as an affront to a mature democracy.