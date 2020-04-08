SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft on Tuesday successfully returned to Earth after completing its final resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the private aerospace manufacturer and NASA said.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 9:06 am (1306 GMT).

“Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed, completing the 20th and final @Space_Station resupply mission for SpaceX’s first iteration of the Dragon spacecraft!” SpaceX tweeted around 3 pm.

The capsule set off from Cape Canaveral in the US for the ISS in early March, carrying over 1,950 kilograms of supplies for the astronauts on the orbiting station.

It also carried materials, including for a new science facility to be installed to the outside of the ISS.

The launch was SpaceX’s 20th resupply mission to the ISS.