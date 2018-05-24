Soyinka lauds UNN for lifetime achievement award conferred on him

Noble Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, has lauded the Institute of African Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on the award of lifetime achievement conferred on him.

Soyinka gave the commendation on Wednesday in UNN in a remark during the 2nd Chinua Achebe International Conference organized by the Institute of African Studies.

He said he was part of the foundation of UNN stressing that he would continue to identify with the university.

“I am happy on the turnout of people and the reception accorded me, it has re-ignited my sense of belonging in UNN,

“I consider myself part and parcel of the foundation of the university. I will continue to identify myself with the premier University of Nigeria, “he said.

He commended the university management for maintain the natural green environment of the institution.

“In many places its bull-dozer that dictates the architecture of the environment but here it’s natural.

“I congratulate the university management, especially the vice-chancellor and urged him to continue to maintain this natural environment,” he said.

Soyinka said he was not UNN for speech making but to grace the International Conference.

In a remark Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN applauded the institute for attracting the renowned literary icon and Nobel Laureate whose contributions to literary world has remained unquantifiable.

“The university is happy that the Nobel Laureate is in UNN today as part of remembrance of Prof. Chinue Achebe.

“UNN will continue to honour late Prof. Achebe through the annual conference, “he said.

Earlier in a remark, the Director of the centre Prof. Emeka Nwabueze said many people did not take him serious when he said he would bring Soyinka the noble laureate to UNN.

“I was convinced that Soyinka will grace the occasion since he and late Achebe are giants in the literary world.

“UNN and the Institute will remain grateful to the Nobel Laureate for honouring our invitation, “he said.

Among the awardees were Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hon. Pat Asadu who represents Nsukka/Igbeze South Federal Constituency in House of Representative.

In an interview with newsmen, Hon. Asadu said the lifetime achievement award would make him to do more for humanity.

“I am surprised that the institute said the recognition was because of the many things I have done for my people.

“I didn’t know that the university noticed my humble contributions to my constituency and humanity.

“This award will spur me to do more in my constituency and to humanity,” he said.