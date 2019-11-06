The trial of Omoyele Sowore has been adjourned to the 5th and 6th of December, 2019.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court adjourned the trial due to the objections raised by Counsel to Sowore, Mr Femi Falana to the effect that the defense team was never served with the witness statement that the prosecution is relying on to proceed with the trial.

Falana speaking said “I have already explained to the learned prosecuting counsel that we are encumbered by the refusal of the State Security Service to allow us to prepare for the defence of the defendants.

“I had already asked my learned counsel for the prosecution, that we are confident that the defendants will be freed today (Wednesday) from the custody of the SSS having met the bail conditions imposed on them by this honourable court.

“Once they are liberated from the custody of the SSS, we will be in a position to take full instruction from them.”

But the prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), opposed the application for adjournment on the grounds that the charges were filed and served on the defendants as far back as September 20.