

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The NBA in a statement by Kunle Edun, its National Publicity Secretary accused DSS of displaying the notorious image of an agency that enjoys treating judicial process with disdain, particularly as it pertains to obeying orders of courts enforcing the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The statement reads, “This is unacceptable in a country where there are laws and a nation where the President recently professed at the United Nations General Assembly to respect the human rights of citizens.

“The Department of State Services is displaying the notorious image of an agency that enjoys treating judicial process with disdain, particularly as it pertains to obeying orders of courts enforcing the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

Abuja-Kaduna train service generates N100m monthly – Okhiria

“The continued detention of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) in spite of various court orders readily comes to mind.

“The NBA, therefore, condemns the continued detention of Omoyele Sowere by the DSS as same amounts to violation of his constitutional rights to personal liberty.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, therefore, calls for the immediate release of Sowore in line with the order of the Federal High Court made on September 24, 2019, and other Nigerians who have been languishing in DSS detention centres without charges.”