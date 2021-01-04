Sowore, four others arraigned in Abuja over alleged public disturbance

The publisher of online platform, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arraigned with four others before a Magistrate’s Court in Wuse zone 2, Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Dailytimes gathered.

Sowore,Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere were by the the Special Weapons Tactical Team of NPF in Abuja over their alleged participation in a protest march on the eve of the New Year celebration.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and public disturbance.

The prosecution, however, alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.