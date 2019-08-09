The presidential candidate of the African Action Alliance in the February 2019 General Elections, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside its order permitting the Department of State Services to detain him for 45 days.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), contended, among others in the 19-ground application, that the order issued by the court breached his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

The publisher of the online news medium, Sahara Reporters, added that the order of court amounted to “legalising the illegality” of his detention for about four days prior to the issuance of the court order on Thursday.