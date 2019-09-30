The convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, was involved in a physical fight with officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) when he was arraigned in court on Monday, September 30, 2019.

While being led out of the court premises after his plea, Sowore broke into revolution chants with his supporters also chanting in the background of a video posted by Sahara Reporters.

However, the officials accompanying him out of the court kept dragging him out despite his physical resistance.

Sowore kept screaming “Stop it!” as he was dragged through a door with his supporters repeating that he’s not a criminal and should not be treated roughly.