The Department of State Service has blocked a bailiff of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday twice from effecting a fresh service of the court order for the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omowole Sowore.

It was learnt that the bailiff first arrived the DSS headquarters in Abuja, where he (Sowore) had been held since August 3, 2019, around 9.30 a.m. on Friday, but was asked to return by 12 noon when the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, would be around.

But it was learnt that the bailiff returned to the DSS headquarters at 12.14 p.m. on Friday, but was denied access.

One of Sowore’s lawyer, Sam Ogala, who was at the main gate of the DSS office during the bailiff’s attempt to serve the security agency, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

Sowore’s legal team led by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), had on Thursday expressed shock over DSS’ claim that it had not been served with the order issued by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja granting bail to Sowore.

On Thursday, after DSS’ spokesperson denied that the agency had been served with the court order, Falana said, Ayuba Adam of the Legal Department of the DSS received the court order on behalf of the agency on September 24, 2019 (Tuesday).

The DSS’ denial came after news broke that Sowore’s legal team had commenced a contempt suit against the DSS boss for failing to comply with the court order for Sowore’s release.

Sowore’s lawyers have said that the terms of his bail have since been fulfiled, however, he has yet to be released.