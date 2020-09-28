Soweto faults labour movement in Nigeria, calls for embrace of socialism

Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto, the national youth leader of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) and member of the national executive committee of the Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM) has pinpointed the woes of Nigeria to its stubborn embrace of capitalism.

In an interview with Daily Times, Soweto said capitalism, not just in Nigeria, but all over the world has exhausted its potentials to move mankind forward. He, therefore, called for a U-turn from capitalism to socialism.

“The capitalist system – which is based on profit – ensures that the most basic amenities to ensure the safety of humanity and a better life is rather not provided or provided in a way that it is only available to a minority of the population, so that in case of national emergency like the Coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be a health system to absorb the crisis.”

Comrade Soweto also faulted the labour movement in Nigeria for not doing much in the interest of the working-class majority. He said with a strong labour movement and a party like the SPN, a better life is assured for Nigerians.

“The labour movement has the highest concentration of the ‘working class’ in Nigeria but the leadership is mostly very reactionary, pro-state and bureaucratic. If the labour movement decides to adopt a party like the SPN; a political party that best expresses the desires and aspirations of the working people for a better society.”

On how SPN is running a youths’ inclusive party, Soweto said: “The SPN has always been a youth-centric party in terms of the composition of its membership and leadership. Apart from being the national youth leader, the acting national chairperson of the party is a youth and many other members of the national executive of the party.”

