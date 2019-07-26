Our reporter

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) says Fulani herdsmen are deliberately committing genocide against Nigerian people while disguising as cattle breeders.

The Forum stated in a statement on Thursday that the action of the Fulani herdsmen are coordinated and sponsored by vested interest.

According to the statement signed by Yinka Odumakin, South-west; Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, South-east; Senator Bassey Henshaw, South -south and Dr. Isuwa Dogo, Middle Belt, the Arewa Consultative Forum was assaulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by pretending that the herdsmen were not responsible for the attacks across the country.

They said that the “level of insensitivity being displayed by the ACF on the serial crimes against humanity being carried out by their kinsmen shows clearly they are a group who think only about themselves while ignoring the interests of other citizens they jokingly refer to as ‘fellow Nigerians’”

The Forum said that about 30,000 Nigerians have been killed in the last four years by Fulani herdsmen/militia, “with not a soul convicted even when we hear of people being charged to court for killing cows under this administration,” adding that the figures were as compiled by international organizations.

“As late as yesterday (Wednesday), there was kidnap on Lagos -Ibadan road during which the son of the CMD (Chief Medical Director) of Lafia Hospital in Ibadan, Dr. Oladopupo Sule, and two staffers were kidnapped. This has been the common thread in many of the kidnappings in recent time in many communities.

“Instead of ACF and their ilk showing empathy with the victims as humanity demands and contributes to finding ways to end the menace, it is only insults that flow from their mouths,” the Forum said.