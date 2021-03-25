Southern Kaduna: OPSH sticks to rules of engagement – Commander

Kingsley Chukwuka

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has said it sticks to rules of engagement while dealing with crisis in its area of jurisdiction.

Commander of the Task Force, Major General Dominic Onyemulu stated this on Wednesday while responding to a media report alleging that his troop killed a woman who was in protest in the local community of Southern Kaduna.

It is obvious that mischief-makers sponsored a protest not minding the efforts of the taskforce in ensuring that normalcy returned to the Southern Kaduna region, Gen. Onyemulu said in a statement sent to our correspondent.

The statement signed by the OPSH Media Officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, explained that on 5th March 2021 following a reported case of farmland destructions belonging to one Mr. Ibrahim Amako by a group of herders numbering 5, the Secretary to the District Head Gon Gora, Mr. Ayuba Bungon intervened in the case where he facilitated the payment of the sum (N300,000:00) compensation to appease the victim.

It continued: “At about 0655pm on 6 March 2021 while on routine patrol, troops of OPSH were informed that the Secretary and 5 herders were kidnapped by unknown persons suspected to be youths of Gora Village at Ungwan Masat along with Gora – Zonkwa road in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State while returning from dispute resolution.

“Troops in conjunction with other security agencies swiftly mobilized to the scene and successfully rescued the Secretary unhurt, while 2 out of the 5 victims were later escaped from their abductors. Efforts are ongoing to rescue other missing persons.

“Own troops while exploiting the general area recovered one locally fabricated Assault Rifle, 4 Rounds of 7.62mm Special and a bag containing rings and charms.

“In the same vein, on 22 March 2021, a group of women from Gon Gora Village in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State staged a peaceful protest at troops location in Gora village. The protesters expressed their displeasure over the constant killings of their people by suspected militias where people have deserted the village over the fear of a possible reprisal attack following the kidnap incident on 21 March 2021.

“The protesters were addressed by the Commander Sector 6 Colonel David Nwakonobi to sheath their swords and embrace peace. The protesters were later dispersed peacefully.

“Relatedly, on 23 March 2021, at about 0545pm, troops of OPSH deployed at Gun Gora received a distress call of violent protests by women and youths of Gon Gora, Bafai Gora, and Sagwaza villages in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. The violent protest was believed to be sponsored by some aggrieved elites of Zagon Kataf.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the scene in order to restore normalcy to the area. Troops on arrival at the scene of the incident were however encountered by some youths in the midst of the female protesters firing and pelting dangerous objects at the troops. In the ensuing pandemonium, one of the female protesters in close contact with troops was hit by a stray bullet from the youths, while an elderly man sustained a gunshot injury on his right hand.

“Furthermore, the youths, therefore, barricaded the entry and exit routes likely to be reinforcement for the troops. The protesters thereafter demanded the withdrawal of troops from the Gon Gora Community as the basis for their protest.

“Consequently, troops of OPSH have apprehended 8 suspects involved in the violent protest and recovered one locally fabricated assault rifle and 3 cartridges from the suspects. The arrested suspects are currently in OPSH custody undergoing preliminary investigation. Also, the injured person is receiving treatment at Saint Louis Hospital Zonkwa, while the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital morgue Zonkwa.

“Normalcy has since returned in the general area while troops are maintaining vigilance to forestall any further breakdown of law and order”, the statement reads.