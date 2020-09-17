Southern Kaduna: DHQ brings healing to indigent community

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Over 5000 inhabitants of Kamuru-Ikulu district in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Thursday received free medical care, generously sponsored by the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

The medical outreach is part of the military none kinetic approach in wining the hearts and minds of the civilian populace, says the team leader Defence Headquarters, Brig-Gen. Florence Gyang.

The outreach which was jointly executed by Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in Plateau State, was also aimed at improving on the DHQ civil military relationship, Gyang said.

The gesture billed to last for two days, was targeted to provide health screening, free consultation, free drugs, health talk, primary dental care, eye test and issuing of eye glasses, deworming of children and issuing of mosquito nets, our correspondent reports.

However, Gyang who expressed appreciation that thousands of the locals turned up for the outreach, gave assurances that the defense headquarters will continue its constitutional roles of providing adequate aid to the civil populace in its general area of operations at all times.

The Acting District Head, Kamuru-Ikulu in Zangon Kataf LGA, Hon. Nicholas Afel, who applauded the exercise, said the collaboration between the Military and the host community was welcomed.

Afel called for an expansion of the programme to enable more poor communities to benefit from it.

He however appealed to the Military to also deploy more troops to the area to help combat the increasing rate of kidnapping.