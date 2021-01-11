Southeast professionals come hard on IPOB, Kanu — Daily Times Nigeria

*Challenges Kanu for a live conference

*Tells proscribed organisation to leave DSS out of its predicament

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has descended hard on the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), its self acclaimed leader, Nnamdi Kanu for alleging that neither the group nor its president, Prof. Madumere Chika was in existence.

CSEPNND, in a statement by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba stated that its president was a well-known academic scholar with many academic works proven to his records.

The group while disclosing that it has its headquarters in Awka, Anambra State also challenged IPOB and its representative to a live press conference on same date and time.

CSEPNND said the claim by IPOB that it was not only a creation of the Department of State Service (DSS), but also fake and nonexistent, was laughable, stressing that IPOB’s action was diversionary, asking it to leave Nigeria’s highly treasured secret police alone.

The group further dismissed the demand of Emma Powerful for their identity and their villages, saying they would not hearken to that given what IPOB is known for adding that the intention of the proscribed organisation was aimed at harming its famous president, his family and community.

The group further reacted to IPOB’s claims that there was no human being bearing Emma Powerful anywhere in the whole world, challenged the proscribed group and its spokesman to a live press conference for identity revelation.

“Our attention has been drawn to a watery, and uncoordinated response to our call on the Nigerian authorities to request the extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, from one inconsequential and pseudo character-so-called Emma Powerful, the acclaimed spokesman for the proscribed terrorist group known as Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB which Kanu leads.

“In its response to our call for the repatriation of the IPOB fugitive leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the terrorists’ image launder did not only refer to our group as being the creation of the Department of State State Service (DSS)but also being a fake, non existing one.

“The pseudo Emma Powerful, who has not been seen, sighted anywhere or known by any Igbo man, woman or any other person anywhere in the whole world, went further to deny the existence of our revered and famous president, Prof. Madumere Chika, who is not only recognized nationally but also internationally.

‘’We hasten to state here that IPOB’s response through the non-existing Emma Powerful is diversionary with intent to blackmail our highly treasured DSS and the Nigerian state from doing the needful on Kanu’s repatriation.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the acclaimed spokesman of the proscribed terrorist’ group with further response so as not to accord him and IPOB any form of legitimacy in the eyes of the reading public but for the purpose of some innocent readers who may fall to Emma Powerful’s concocted lies.

‘’For the knowledge of IPOB and the miscreants that throng its fold as members, we wish to inform them that we are a legitimate and independent non-violent group of Igbo professionals with our head office in Awka, in Anambra State, Nigeria.”

“We are duly incorporated with all the relevant bodies in Nigeria and have been operating since 2014.

“It is laughable for Emma Powerful, the terrorist group’s spokesman, whose real identity is in big question, to claim to know all the associations of Igbo extraction in Nigeria and Diaspora as if IPOB is a Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria, which have the constitutional responsibility of registering all associations in the country.

“We wonder if all associations in Igboland come to IPOB for incorporation for Emma Powerful to have knowledge of all groups from the South East it further said.

“We challenge Nnamdi Kanu and Emma Powerful to address a live press conference in Nigeria. Since they claim we are nonexistent, we challenge them to a live press conference on same date with us’’, it stated.

CSEPNND reiterated its position that Nnamdi Kanu be immediately extradited to Nigeria to face his trial over alleged treason.

“Let it be clear again, that we denounce Nnamdi Kanu and his terrorist group. Kanu and his bunch of misinformed youths cannot speak for or lead the Igbo nation. We reiterate our demand for the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria to face his criminal trial,” it said.