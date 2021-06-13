Southeast leaders reaffirm commitment to one united Nigeria, demand equal treatment

Leaders of the southeast geopolitical zone, have said the people are not disposed to the call for secession from Nigeria.

The leaders hinted that no other tribe has demonstrated belief and commitment to the unity of the country more than the southeast.

The Southeast leaders spoke through the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi after their meeting with representatives of the Federal Government held at the Government House, Enugu.

In a release made available by Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, the acclaimed southeast leaders, reaffirmed their commitment to the sustenance of a united Nigeria where there is justice, equity and equality of all Nigerians.

They explained that what the people of the South East are demanding is a country where there is equal treatment of all citizens and that those calling for the secession of the South East do not speak for the people.

They also restated their position on the total ban on open grazing of cattle as a panacea to the menace of herdsmen in the region, saying that all the states of the South East have laws banning open grazing and that these laws must be respected.

The leaders also condemned the unjustified attacks on security formations in the region.

The Southeast leaders further assured that they will hold another meeting later in June after which they will meet with the President.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the Federal Government delegation and Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) assured the people of the South-East that the federal government will painstakingly look into their concerns, especially in the area of marginalization and come up with action plans to deal with it.

Magashi said the federal government is in agreement with the ban on open grazing of cattle and assured that a follow-up meeting between the President and the leaders of the South East will take place soon to iron out all the issues.