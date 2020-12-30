Southeast group knocks Kanu over threat to S/East governors, vigilantes

By Doosuur Iwambe

Reactions have continued to trail threat by the self acclaimed leader of proscribe Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s to governors of the region over their opposition against his formation of a militia outfit named “Eastern Security Network” in the region.

Condemning the development in a strong term, a coalition of some South East groups operating under the auspices of Coalition of Igbo Groups Worldwide, charged the governors not to succumb to Kanu’s threat.

In a statement made available to newsmen on wednesday, the group advised them to stand their group against Kanu and IPOB’s activities which saying, they are illegal to the laws of the land and humanity.

While calling on the South East governors to rather make laws that will be beneficial to the people of the region, the coalition stressed the need not give Kanu any ample opportunity of operating alternate leadership which according to them was inimical to the peace and development of the South East and Nigeria.

The statement signed by its affiliate members, described the IPOB leader as a fugitive adding that he was being bankrolled by some self-seeking interests to destroy the South East.

It warned that unless Kanu’s activities were wholeheartedly denounced by the leadership and all well-meaning individuals of the South East, the region’s quest to actualise its dream in the 2023 presidency would meet strong opposition.

Among the groups that signed the statement were South East Mothers Forum, represented by Mrs Achike Ezeife as Coordinator; Ndigbo Progressive Youth Vangurd which had Barr. Uche Ude also as coordinator; Igbo Unity Congress with Mazi Osigwe; South East Market Women Vanguard, represented by Deaconess Grace Ejike and the South East Youth Network,which had Pastor Andy Okoro as signatory, respectively.

According to the coalition Kanu’s decision to pilot the group from a remote area outside the shores of Nigeria was an indication that there were sinister motives to his actions, tasking the people of the region especially youths not to fall for what he is doing.

“We wish to strongly condemn Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to the South East governors and local vigilantes following the governors’ opposition to his illegal activities in the region among which is his formation of a militia group to disturb the peace of our region.

“We call on our governors who are elected by the people to represent them not to be intimidated by Kanu’s threat.

They should go all out against him by exposing him for what he is, for the betterment, peace and unity of Igbo land.

The South East governors should not relent in enforcing law and order in their various states for the good of their people.

” It is not in the place of Kanu and IPOB to institute laws for the people of the South East but the functions of governors of the region who were elected constitutionally by their people to act in that regard.

So,we throw our weights behind the South East governors and all well meaning citizens of South East who are standing for national unity.

” Kanu and his team do not mean well for Ndigbo. From all indications, it can be glaringly seen that his actions are for his personal benefits and not for the generality of Ndigbo as he tries desperately to portray.

“Let us also humbly state that the Igbos have practically demonstrated that they believe in one Nigeria than any tribe because they can be found in almost every part of this nation in large numbers with investments worth billions of Naira adding value to their host communities”, the statement read.

Recall that IPOB had warned South-East governors not to work against the Eastern Security Network as it accused the governors of grand plot to incite the army and others against the outfit.

It asked the governors to steer clear of such plan or be prepared to face dire consequences just as it warned local vigilantes in the zone set up by state governors not to allow themselves to be used to carry out what it called evil agenda or have themselves blamed.