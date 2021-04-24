Southeast governors already ‘sentenced’ to death by IPOB, Ikpeazu cries out

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state, said that the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sentenced some southeast governors to death for reasons that have yet to be revealed.

The governor, according to The Punch, confirmed that he is one of those facing the IPOB death penalty. The IPOB, according to Governor Ikpeazu, has sentenced the southeast governors to death.

He acknowledged that the concerns of marginalization and injustice posed by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu are legitimate.

Ikpeazu, on the other hand, criticized IPOB’s policy and advised the secessionist party to pursue redress by dialogue and peaceful means.

On Thursday, April 22, he confirmed this during a visit to the Osasu Igbinedion pan-African television studio in Abuja.

“People are starting to think now that some of the problems posed by Nnamdi Kanu are issues of oppression, marginalization, and inequality, and that every segment of society has a right to feel cheated or unwanted,” he said.

“So, some of those things which Nnamdi said are valid. Some of us can see it. We cannot continue to hide behind a finger.

However, some of us disagree with his style or approach because I don’t understand where he’s going, how he’s going, when he plans to pull the breakup, or what he wants to accomplish.

“If I have a means of communicating my concerns to the group’s leadership, I would advise them to find a way to engage in dialogue and inform the public. My brother governors and I are now under their fatwa.

‘If you see them, shoot them,’ they suggest. According to The Nation, the governor warned IPOB against inciting a civil war in the country, implying that violence would benefit no one.

Ikpeazu stated that the country’s insecurity must be approached holistically, emphasizing the need for a shift in strategy in the fight against insurgents and bandits.