Southampton are considering a move for U-23 forward David Okereke as an alternative to Birmingham striker Che Adams.

Birmingham have turned down two bid from The Saints including a latest £14m offer for the 22-goal top scorer for the Championship club.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to go ahead with the planned overhaul of his forward line, and now weighing up a move for Spezia forward Okerere, according to The Sun.

Saints’ first-choice is Adams, but Hasenhuttl has grown increasingly frustrated in their attempts to land the top goal poacher to added Mali winger Moussa Djenepo to his squad in a £14m move from Standard Liege.

Southampton have made a number of checks on Nigerian Under 23 international Okereke who scored 10 goals and set up 12 more in 30 appearances last season for Serie B side Spezia

His form has also alert Premier League sides of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Wolves but the Saints are apparently frontrunners.